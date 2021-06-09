Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Christopher M. Lowery Sells 52,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OMI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

