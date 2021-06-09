Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35. 1,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,950. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

