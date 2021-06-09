Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $715,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43.

