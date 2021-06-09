Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for about 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.37% of Pacira BioSciences worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,183. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,202 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

