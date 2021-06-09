Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients, is expected to further boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, a factor that should drive sales further. However, heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.54.

PCRX stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,202 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

