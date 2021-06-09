PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE PAGS opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

