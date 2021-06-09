PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

