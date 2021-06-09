Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,810,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

