Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 62,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,943 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $30.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 294.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 258,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

