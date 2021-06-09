Pancake Bunny Achieves Market Cap of $11.64 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $22.81 or 0.00065335 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $37.72 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00940926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.89 or 0.09218980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

