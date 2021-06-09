Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

