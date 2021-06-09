Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $73,341.70 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,709. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

