Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $73,341.70 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,709. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
