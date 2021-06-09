Patron Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $9,050.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.34 or 0.09074299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

