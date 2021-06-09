Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

