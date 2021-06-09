Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Raised by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.24, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.