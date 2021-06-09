PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $267.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $313.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

