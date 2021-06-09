PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,735. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

