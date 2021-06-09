Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $109.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.