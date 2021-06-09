Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.77

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 9172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

