PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.78% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $360,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

