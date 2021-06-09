Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121,657 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

