Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

