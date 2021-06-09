Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,844 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

