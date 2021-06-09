Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

