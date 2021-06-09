Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Head to Head Analysis

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Performant Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.50 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Performant Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

