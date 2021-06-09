Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 8,687 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
