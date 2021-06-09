Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,566,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

