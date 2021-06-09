Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.37 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

