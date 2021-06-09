Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 64 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,490.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,328.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,494.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

