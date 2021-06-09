Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22 on July 13th

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) declared a — dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

