Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22 on July 13th

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) declared a — dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

