Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.