Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

