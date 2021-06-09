PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.09

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 86773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

PHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$208.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 over the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.