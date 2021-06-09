Pickle Finance Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.29 or 0.00028338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00961789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.62 or 0.09448880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,442,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,489 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.