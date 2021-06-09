PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00011327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $436.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00221373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00209099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.01310279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.59 or 0.99989660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

