PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
PTY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.