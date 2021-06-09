PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
