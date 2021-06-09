Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Ping Identity by 182.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.