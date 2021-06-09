Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 16,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.67 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

