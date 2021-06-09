Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

