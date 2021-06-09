Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.22.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
