Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.96.

NYSE:PHR opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

