Piper Sandler Comments on Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a report released on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

