PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15.

About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

