PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.12

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. PlotX has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $2.22 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

