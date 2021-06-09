Polkacover Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Polkacover has a market cap of $5.89 million and $352,050.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00227372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.01251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.77 or 0.99482127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 28,864,950 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

