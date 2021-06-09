PolySwarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $17,664.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

