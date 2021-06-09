POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Stock Price Up 35.4%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)’s stock price rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 121,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 320,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

