PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 284.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.