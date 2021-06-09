PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

