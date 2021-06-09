PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

